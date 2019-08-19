Officials: NH man tased after walking into police department, pulling out gun

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was tased after he walked into the Manchester Police Department on Monday morning and pulled a gun from a bag he was carrying, officials said.

Khalid Dibi, 30, walked into the department around 10:15 a.m. and told a counter clerk that he wanted to report a stolen gun, according to the Manchester police. He then allegedly pulled a gun out of his bag and “pointed it outward in no particular direction.”

Multiple officers responded to the incident and told Dibi to surrender, deploying a taser when he did not comply, according to police.

Dibi was taken into custody and charged with criminal threatening, reckless conduct, receiving stolen property and preventative detention.

