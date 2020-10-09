CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was sentenced to 31 months in federal prison for unlawfully possessing fragmentation grenades and explosive material he obtained in order to “take our country back,” officials said.

Daniel Musso, 56, of Brentwood, was found guilty of four counts of receiving and possessing unregistered firearms (fragmentation grenades) and one count of receiving explosive material following a week-long jury trial in August, according to U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray.

Along with serving his sentence, Musso was also ordered to pay a $7,500 fine.

Beginning in the summer of 2015, Musso allegedly tried to obtain ammunition and military weapons and explosives, including military hand grenades.

He told a firearms dealer about his desire to obtain the items, so the FBI arranged for Musso to be introduced to an undercover agent who told him that they could get illegal hand grenades, Murray said.

During two meetings with the undercover agent in January 2016, Musso allegedly reiterated his desire to obtain hand grenades and other illegal military weapons and explosives.

He explained that he was part of a group that was seeking to bring forth the “original constitution” and that he and his associates were looking to obtain military weapons and explosives to “take our country back,” Murray added.

Musso was arrested on Jan. 27, 2016, after he reportedly purchased four military hand grenades from the undercover agent in Seabrook.

“The defendant’s troubling scheme to obtain hand grenades could have resulted in a horrifying act of violence,” Murray said. “Thanks to the extraordinary efforts of the FBI supported by the ATF and Seabrook Police Department, Mr. Musso was stopped before he could take any action that would cause harm. This case highlights the need for law enforcement as well as citizens to remain alert to emerging threats. We will continue to work closely with the Joint Terrorism Task Force to prevent acts of violence that could jeopardize the lives of the people of New Hampshire.”

