Officials: NH tree worker stung hundreds of times by bees

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A tree worker was stung hundreds of times Thursday morning after being attacked by a swarm of bees in Manchester, New Hampshire, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to Beech Street for a report of multiple people stung by bees about 10 a.m. learned a tree worker had struck a honeybee hive while pruning branches.

The worker was stuck high up in a bucket when the angry swarm of bees emerged from the hive and stung him hundreds of times, according to city officials. It’s estimated that there were about 10,000 bees in the hive.

The worker was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known. A second worker was stung but was not badly injured. Six people in total were stung.

A pest control team was called in to clear out the riled up bees.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)