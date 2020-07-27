Officials: NH trooper resigns without being charged after allegedly falsifying report

MADISON, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials are not charging a New Hampshire State Trooper who allegedly falsified a police report with any crime, but he is resigning and being decertified as a police officer in the state, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said.

After investigating allegations that James Callahan falsified a report in connection with a Jan. 4, 2020 incident in Madison, New Hampshire, officials found evidence Callahan had made false statements about where a K-9 drug detection search had occurred. No drug charges were filed in the case, where a man was charged with reckless conduct in criminal mischief, which remains pending.

The AG’s office determined it had probable cause for two charges of unsworn falsification, a misdemeanor, against Callahan, but also determined it would have difficulty winning the case because of inconsistencies in reports, officials said. The AG agreed not to charge Callahan and Callahan agreed to resign as a trooper effective July 14 and to forfeit his certification as a New Hampshire police officer, and promise not to see recertification in the future.

If Callahan adheres to the agreement for two years, the AG will close the file with no further action.

