Officials: No bail for Boston man caught with 1.5 pounds of fentanyl in NH

OSSIPEE, N.H. (WHDH) - A Boston man has been ordered held without bail after he was found with about 1.5 pounds of fentanyl, officials said.

Andres Santos, 29, was taken into custody on Friday in North Conway, New Hampshire and during his arrest officers allegedly found the drugs in his possession, according to a joint release issued by Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young and State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes

He was arraigned in Carroll County Superior Court and is due back for another bail hearing on February 24.

