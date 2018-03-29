Officials: No body found in rubble after fire rips through Wareham home

WAREHAM, MA (WHDH) - After combing through the rubble of a house fire in Wareham Thursday morning, officials say no bodies were discovered. Initially, one person was said to be unaccounted for.

Fierce flames tore through the home on Restful Lane, lighting up the night sky and waking up neighbors.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m., quickly ripping through the home. Wareham’s fire chief said they received nearly a dozen calls on the fire.

“It woke me up because it was popping the windows and I didn’t know what was going on,” said neighbor Jeffrey Lukan. “The flames were as high as the trees.”

When crews arrived, the couldn’t go inside due to the dangerous conditions, forcing them to fight the fire from the outside.

They brought in heavy machinery to take down what’s left of the house.

“We have to pull it down because I have to make sure they’re safe. I have to do what we can to make it as safe as possible for them to go inside,” said Acting Wareham Fire Chief Patrick Haskell.

As of Thursday afternoon, the home’s foundation was all that was left.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)