Officials: No charges for person who left threatening note in Wrentham school bathroom

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wrentham officials say they’ve found the person responsible for leaving a threatening note in the boys’ bathroom at King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham on Friday and said there is no danger to the school.

High school officials were made aware of a non-specific threat written on a crumpled piece of paper and stuffed behind a toilet around 6:30 p.m., according to a release issued by Superintendent Paul Zinni.

The note did not reference specific acts of violence but contained threatening and vulgar language along with negative references toward the school’s wrestling team and its members.

