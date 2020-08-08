Officials: No criminal charges in death of Easthampton child

EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities will not be filing any criminal charges in the 2018 death of a 5-year-old girl in Easthampton, officials said.

A joint investigation involving state police, Easthampton police and the Northwestern District Attorney’s office concluded that the cause of the girl’s death was “undetermined,” authorities said.

Officers responding to a 911 call from residents on Treehouse Circle on Dec. 21 found the unresponsive child and had her taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital where she was pronounced dead, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said Saturday.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has found no evidence of criminal activity surrounding the death following the investigation, officials said.

