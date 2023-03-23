AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - Several train cars carrying what officials are calling “trash/recycling” materials through Ayer went off the tracks on Thursday, leaving multiple, large containers on their side.

Emergency crews could be seen surveying the damage around noontime after multiple freight train cars completely derailed by Sculley Road, while several others were left leaning off the tracks.

MEMA State Control has been notified of a train derailment in @TownOfAyer. The 10 derailed cars were reportedly carrying trash/recycling — NO hazardous materials involved. Our Regional Coordinator is in communication w/ Ayer FD. No outstanding requests for state assistance. — MEMA (@MassEMA) March 23, 2023

A SKY7 camera spotted at least five cargo cars had gone off the rails, with some of the large, blue containers they were carrying landing close to a nearby road.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, no hazardous materials were involved in the crash, which appeared to derail a total of ten cars.

MEMA noted on social media that the containers were “reportedly carrying trash/recycling” at the time.

Authorities have not yet said whether there were any injuries.

