RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A large dig operation that was conducted in a yard in Randolph earlier this month yielded no human or skeletal remains, authorities announced Tuesday.

An FBI Evidence Response Team and local law enforcement officials investigating a missing persons case oversaw a dig site in a yard on Mitchell Street on Oct. 6, according to Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag.

“The owner/residents of the address allowed the Randolph Police Department and the FBI to conduct a search on the property,” Marag said in a statement. “They did not live there at the time this case originated and have no involvement in the investigation.”

Video from Sky7 HD showed a backhoe combing through a large hole. Several people were also spotted removing dirt with shovels.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)