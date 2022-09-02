MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A stabbing death remains under investigation after a body was found by a popular walking trail in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday.

The state attorney general announced all parties involved in the death appear to have been identified, after an adult male was found dead by Nutt Pond around 10 a.m.

Initially called a suspicious death by officials, the AG’s office said there was no threat posed to the public after police spent the day canvassing the area and interviewing neighbors.

“I saw a fire truck, ambulance, saw a rescue squad, whatever that is, and then I saw police cruisers and I was like, ‘what is going on?'” one local told 7NEWS.

One neighbor said they saw the body of the victim, while his friend told 7NEWS that the victim allegedly had wounds to his arms and torso.

“The first responder was pretty much covered in blood,” he said.

Details on any of the parties involved or whether they have been arrested have not yet been released.

In a statement, the office said “all parties involved appear to have been identified” and that additional info would be provided as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)