Officials: Northeastern University student tests presumptive positive for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Northeastern University student living off campus has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus, university officials said Sunday.

Officials said the student returned from Spring Break on March 9 and has been in isolation in an off-campus apartment since March 12.

The Boston Public Health Commission is reviewing the student’s movements since March 9 and will contact people who may have been in contact with the student, university officials said.

Northeastern has moved to online classes and is requiring students to move out of dorms by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

