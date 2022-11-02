Days after identifying the state’s oldest unidentified homicide victim, law enforcement in Massachusetts are looking to learn more about a man they believe was the victim’s husband.

Officials recently identified Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee as the “Lady of the Dunes,” a homicide victim found partially dismembered in the dunes at the Cape Cod National Seashore in Provincetown back in 1974. At the time, her cause of death was determined to be a blow to the head, which likely killed her several weeks prior to her discovery.

With the use of genealogy tools, forensic experts were able to identify Terry in late October, 47 years later, opening the door for further investigation.

Now, the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, Provincetown Police and State Police are looking to learn more about Guy Rockwell Muldavin, who officials believe married the victim months before her body was found. Born on Oct. 27, 1923, Muldavin, who is deceased, also went by the names “Raoul Guy Rockwell” and “Guy Muldavin Rockwell.”

In addition to wanting to know more about the individual, State Police are looking to learn more about Terry herself. Authorities said the victim also used different names, including “Teri Marie Vizina,” “Terry M. Vizina,” and “Terri Shannon.”

A photo of Muldavin, provided by Massachusetts State Police

Law officials ask that anyone with any information on Muldavin or Terry, especially info on their whereabouts “in 1973 and 1974 in the New England Area, specifically Massachusetts and Cape Cod,” contact State Police.

Those with info can call 1-800-KAPTURE or by email at MSPTips@pol.state.ma.us. They can also text State Police at 226787.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)