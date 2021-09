BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston officials celebrated National Vaccine Day with a clinic at Malcolm X Park in Roxbury Saturday.

Residents could get COVID-19 doses without an appointment.

Musicians played the official Boston Vaccine Day song and attendees could participate in a social media dance challenge.

