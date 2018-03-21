Officials on scene with the suspected package bomber in Austin

AUSTIN (WHDH) – Officials are on scene with a suspected package bomber in Austin.

The Austin Police Department tweeted early Wednesday morning that an officer-involved shooting happened in the 1700 block of N. Interstate 35.

The ATF confirmed that they too were on the scene of I-35 with the “the individual suspected in the package bomb murders.”

BREAKING: ATF is with @Austin_Police and @FBISanAntonio on I-35 at the scene of the individual suspected in the #packagebombmurders pic.twitter.com/JAZssOclMI — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) March 21, 2018

Police are expected to give an update in the next few hours, but there is no word if they have a suspect in custody.

The package bomb investigations have been ongoing for weeks.

The first attack happened on March 2, with the most recent happening Tuesday at a FedEx facility. This marked five explosions in 19 days.

Two people died and several others have been hurt.

Police responded to another explosion at a Good Will Tuesday night; however, officials said that they determined this not to be connected.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

