BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials have placed an operator the Green Line trolley that struck another trolley Friday on leave, a spokesperson said Saturday.

One trolley crashed into another on the B Line near the Agganis Arena at 6 p.m. Friday, injuring 25 people.

The operator of the first car of the two-car trolley that struck the other trolley from behind has been placed on administrative leave, a spokesperson said. The operator has worked for the MBTA for seven years.

No other operators have been placed on leave.

No other information was immediately released. The crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)