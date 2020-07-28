Officials: Packages of invasive plant seeds being mailed to Mass. residents

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Massachusetts residents have received unsolicited packages of invasive plant seeds from a foreign country in recent days, officials announced Tuesday.

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources is urging residents that receive or have received an unsolicited package of seeds to not plant them and immediately complete a form to provide important information to state plant regulatory officials.

Residents that receive a package should hold on to the seeds and all packaging, including the mailing label. A representative from the U.S. Department of Agriculture or MDAR will be in contact with instructions regarding the collection or disposal of the seeds.

Officials say invasive plant species can threaten the integrity of local ecosystems and displace native plants, including rare and endangered species.

