Officials: Parent brings gun into Braintree elementary school

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - A parent who was removed from Braintree’s Ross Elementary School Friday was found to be in possession of a gun after police were called to conduct a well-being check, officials said.

Officers were called to the school for a report of an individual who was concerned about the well-being of one of their family members. As a precaution, officers advised the school to initiate lockdown procedures.

The parent waited in the main office with the principal until officers arrived. The parent was removed and taken by ambulance for medical attention.

Officers later found a weapon in a backpack that the parent had brought into the school. No threats were ever made, according to officials.

Once the parent was removed, the lockdown was lifted and the school returned to its normal day.

No additional details were available.

An investigation is ongoing.

