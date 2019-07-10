Officials: Patient arrested after Boston EMT stabbed multiple times in ambulance

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston EMT was stabbed multiple times by a psychiatric patient during an ambulance ride on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing near the Brooke Courthouse around 4 p.m. found an EMT on the ground bleeding heavily, according to Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.

The EMT, whose name has not been released, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening. She is expected to be OK.

Gross says officers quickly arrested a suspect in connection with the stabbing. She is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning in Boston Municipal Court.

James Hooley, Chief of Boston EMS, says a veteran EMT was transporting an “emotionally disturbed” patient to the hospital when they grew “unruly” in the back of the ambulance, produced a weapon, and went on the attack.

Hooley says the ambulance driver pulled over outside the courthouse in an effort to curb the attack but the suspect was said to be in possession of pepper spray.

“Boston police arrived very quickly and were able to subdue the patient,” Hooley said. “One of the officers applied a tourniquet to her leg, as she bleeding heavily at the time.”

Gross commended all of the first responders across the city for their bravery.

“Our first responder family faces dangers every day,” Gross said at a press conference. “There’s no such thing as a routine call. They are to be commended.”

Video from the scene showed a large group of emergency responders frantically tending to the EMT on the sidewalk outside of the courthouse.

A pair of scissors was visible on the ground at the scene next to a pool of blood, 7’s Justin Bourke reported.

New Chardon Street from Bowdoin Station to the courthouse was temporarily blocked off.

Motorists and pedestrian were urged to avoid the area.

An investigation is ongoing.

The scene at the Edward Brook Courthouse. Police say there was a non-fatal stabbing. Witnesses tell us they believe it was an EMT stabbed, we're working to confirm. There is a pair of scissors on the sidewalk marked as evidence. Stay posted #7News pic.twitter.com/1iDpArgI6m — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) July 10, 2019

#BPDTrafficAdvisory: Due to an active investigation relative to a non-fatal stabbing in the area of Bowker and New Chardon Streets, motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/0Hegvc7p8I — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 10, 2019

