PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Peabody High School employee has been placed on administrative leave in response to allegations of inappropriate behavior, according to school officials.

Initial reports suggest that the employee plugged their personal computer into a classroom projector on Monday and a series of explicit images from what appeared to be a Google Image search were displayed on the screen, Superintendent Josh Vadala wrote in a release.

Following reports of the alleged incident, the district began meeting with students and contacting their parents.

The district launched an internal investigation and has contacted the Peabody Police Department.

Counseling and guidance services have been made available to students affected by this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

