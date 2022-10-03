GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Gardner after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a town DPW truck Monday morning.

According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, the pedestrian was walking in the area of Coleman Street when they were hit by the vehicle around 8:30 a.m.

The DA’s office said the pedestrian died as a result of their injuries, and that an investigation involving local and State Police troopers was ongoing. The office noted a State Police accident reconstruction team had also been called in for the case.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released as officials work notify their family.

