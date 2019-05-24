Officials: Pembroke contractor who ran scheme to defraud nearly 50 homeowners indicted

PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Pembroke contractor who ran a scheme to defraud nearly 50 homeowners of thousands of dollars indicted on larceny and other charges has been indicted, officials say.

Matthew Will, 35, was charged with one count each of larceny of property over $1,200 by single scheme, state building code violation, employer failing to have workers compensation, money laundering, and being a common and notorious thief, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Will was also indicted on seven counts of home improvement contracting violations and three counts each of forgery and uttering.

Officials say in July 2018, a Middleboro police investigation began when at least 15 individuals reported that Will had defrauded them out of funds ranging from $800 to $12,000.

The grand jury investigation revealed a substantial criminal enterprise involving multiple victims that extends across the entire state.

In total, the indictments allege that approximately 50 victims, mostly elderly, have been defrauded in Middleboro, Kingston, Duxbury, Brockton, Plympton, Wareham, North Easton, Hanson, Falmouth, and Pembroke.

The approximate total amount that Will is alleged to have defrauded customers of is in excess of $250,000.

On March 2-3, 2018, Will allegedly took payments from homeowners in a Middleboro retirement community and never returned to start any work.

In late July 2018, Hanson police received a complaint from a couple who reported that Will had defrauded them when they hired him to replace damaged shingles on their newly purchased home.

In August 2018, Kingston police were contacted by a couple who also reported that Will had defrauded them after providing him with a down payment for his roofing services.

In November 2018, Wareham police also received a report from a customer who reported that Will had defrauded him after accepting payment to repair his roof in East Bridgewater.

The indictments allege that Will engaged in a pattern of criminal conduct or scheme while operating as a contractor through 5-Star Discount Roofing.

The indictments further allege that Will made false statements about the length of time to complete projects to induce customers to employ him, that he received funds from customer’s jobs but then did not pay his employees, vendors or for equipment.

Investigators further found that Will allegedly forged and uttered the signatures of customers on contracts submitted to obtain building permits and used false names to obtain jobs with customers.

The grand jury investigation revealed that Will continued to remain in business well after these initial reports were made to police, falsely telling customers in Pembroke, Hanson, and Falmouth that the name of his company was “Matthew Ryan Roofing.”

The customers, unaware of the earlier allegations, hired Will to repair their roofs and were unable to reach him after he failed to start any work.

Will was taken into custody on May 9 at his home in Pembroke where he attempted to evade police capture.

An investigation is ongoing.

