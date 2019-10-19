Officials: Person charged with assault and battery in connection with death in Groton

GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A person has been charged with assault and battery in connection with a death investigation in Groton, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Groton police responding to a Lowell Road residence at 5:30 p.m. found a person deceased at the scene, according to the district attorney’s office.

A suspect who is known to the victim was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the DA’s office said. The death was not a random incident and there is no threat to the public.

The death is being investigated. No other information was immediately available.

