Officials: Person driving through Natick HS campus shouted racial slurs, fired paintball rifle

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A person accused of driving through the Natick High School Campus Wednesday afternoon while shouting racial slurs and firing a paintball rifle has been taken into police custody.

Superintendent Anna Nolin alerted the Natick community about the individual who she says drove through the front loop of campus shouting profanity, threats and racial slurs before speeding off onto West Street and firing three shots from the paintball rifle.

The person, who has no affiliation with Natick High School, was taken into custody offsite, Nolin added.

No injuries were reported.

Students and parents say hate does not belong on their campus or in their community.

“I think it is awful someone would do that,” student Lisa Savage said. “It is awful that that happened.”

“It is very sad,” parent Orly Bejerano added. “This does not belong in Natick, Massachusetts. The community here will not excuse it. It’s unforgiven and unexcused.”

Nolin says the school district has “no tolerance for racism or bigotry of any kind.”

