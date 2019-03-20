Officials: Person driving through Natick HS campus shouted slurs, fired paintball rifle

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A person who drove through the Natick High School campus on Wednesday while shouting threats and racial slurs and firing shots from a paintball rifle has been taken into police custody, school officials say.

The suspect, who is not affiliated with the school and whose name was not released, was taken into custody by police, according to a letter sent to parents and students. In the letter, the school said, “We have no tolerance for racism or bigotry of any kind.”

The incident left the school community rattled.

Student Lisa Savage said, “I think it is awful someone would do that.”

Orly Bejerano, whose child goes to Natick High School called the incident “very sad.”

“It doesn’t belong in Natick,” he said. “The community will not excuse it. It is unexcused.”

