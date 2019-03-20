Officials: Person drove through Natick High campus shouting threats, racial slurs, and firing shots

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A person drove through the Natick High School campus Wednesday, shouting threats, racial slurs, and firing shots from a paintball rifle, school officials say.

“Very disrespectful. It’s not something we should allow here.”

“I think it is awful someone would do that, it is awful someone would do that,” said student Lisa Savage.

The person, who is not affiliated with the school, was taken into custody by police, according to school officials, who sent out a letter to parents and students.

“I was a little surprised, or I wouldn’t have known,” said parent David Landman.

Orly Bejerano, another parent, said: “It is very sad. It doesn’t belong in Natick. The community will not excuse it. It is unexcused.”

The school says: “We have no tolerance for racism or bigotry of any kind.”

The sentiment is echoed by those who learn, teach, and coach at Natick High.

“It is just frustrated people want to come in this place and spread racism and sensational hatred. We have to condemn that,” ski coach Katharine O’Brien said.

