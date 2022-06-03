WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police homicide investigators and Windham police detectives are investigating after a worker made a grim discovery on Thursday.

First responders were called to the scene along West Shore Road after a man’s body was found inside a port-a-potty.

An autopsy confirmed that his cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the head and that the manner of death was homicide, according to a release issued by Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Windham Police Chief Michael Caron.

No other information was immediately available, but the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, the State Police and Windham Police will release additional information as it becomes available.

