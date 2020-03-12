Officials: Person who visited Encore Boston Harbor tests positive for coronavirus

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A person who visited the Encore Boston Harbor earlier this month has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced Thursday.

The individual visited the casino for an hour on March 5 and according to the MGC, only had contact with seven individuals.

Encore reports that all of the individuals who came into contact with this presumptive positive person have been notified and agree to self-quarantine.

All employees who came into contact with that individual have been placed on paid leave, according to Encore officials.

The individual was asymptomatic on March 5 and therefore, the Department of Public Health said the risk of exposure to others at the casino is minimal.

The Department of Public Health is recommending that Encore continue enhanced sanitation protocols.

