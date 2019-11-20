Officials: Pipe-wielding police impersonator tried to break into Dartmouth home

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pipe-wielding man who claimed to be a police officer while trying to break into a home in Dartmouth early Wednesday morning was arrested after fleeing into the woods, officials said.

An officer responding to a report of an attempted house break-in on Avis Street shortly after 2 a.m. spotted 20-year-old Joshua Correia running into a wooded area next to the home, according to the Dartmouth Police Department.

During an interview with the homeowner, the officer learned Correia was allegedly holding a metal pipe as he knocked loudly on the door and yelled, “This is the police! I have a warrant! Open the door!”

The homeowner also told the officer that Correia kicked both the front and back door in an attempt to gain entry into the home before running off.

Shortly before 4 a.m., the officer spotted Correia walking in the area. He was subsequently arrested.

Correia is slated to be arraigned in New Bedford District Court on charges including vandalizing property, impersonating a police officer, and attempted burglary.

