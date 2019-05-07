Officials: Police acted appropriately when dealing with student at Fall River school

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two resources officers investigated for a takedown at a Fall River school have been cleared of any wrongdoing, officials say.

Cellphone video showed two school resource officers restraining a 17-year-old student at Resiliency Preparatory Academy last Thursday.

The student’s family says it all happened because of a school uniform violation.

The officers were called to restrain the student.

A review of the video and surveillance footage, coupled with the reports that were written by the officers, affirmed that the student’s behavior prior to the use of force incident was disruptive and destructive.

Police say the student pushed a binder and a metal water bottle off the security officer’s desk toward the front hallway of the school and later shoved an officer backward into a door.

During the struggle, the student still remained resistant and forced him and the officers near the stairs.

The student and one officer lost their balance and tumbled down the stairs to a landing.

Police say officers used a justifiable use of force to defuse the situation.

Neither the student nor the officers were injured, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

