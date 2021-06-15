PITTSFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police officers shot and killed a man in a shootout in Pittsfield, New Hampshire, officials said Tuesday.

Officers responding to reports of a domestic disturbance at a Lyford Hill home Monday found an armed man later identified as Anthony Hannon, 52, who refused to leave the building, officials said. After a 10-hour standoff, Hannon and six officers shot at each other and officials determined Hannon’s death was caused by multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide.

The shooting is under investigation.

