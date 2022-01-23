BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police shot a man who charged them with a knife in Burlington, leaving him with life-threatening injuries Sunday, officials said.

Two officers responding to a 911 call from the Lord Baron apartments at noon found a man who said he was having mental health issues. The man allegedly told the 911 dispatcher he had a knife and was unsure how he would respond when officers arrived, officials said.

While the officers were outside, the man allegedly came out of the building with a knife and ran toward the officers, who told him to put the knife down, officials said. One officers fired a less-than-lethal round at the man, who continued to run at the officers before the second officer shot him, officials said.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the two officers were taken to the hospital as well, police said.

