Officials: Police trying to get man out of Wakefield apartment after alleged assault

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Wakefield are being urged to avoid a neighborhood near the community’s downtown section as police try to remove a man from a building following an alleged assault on Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation in the area of Richardson Avenue, according to Wakefield police.

Officers responding to a 911 call about a man allegedly assaulting a neighbor at a Richardson Avenue apartment building at 3 p.m. found the man had gone back into his apartment, police said. Officers have been trying to get the man to come out, according to police.

A Massachusetts State Police bomb squad is assisting Wakefield police and the building has been evacuated, police said. The police chief said rumors that officers were serving a warrant and that shots were fired are untrue.

No additional information was immediately available.

Wakefield Police are conducting an investigation in the area of Richardson Ave. There is no danger to the public but please avoid this area. — WakefieldMAPD (@WakefieldPD) January 12, 2021

