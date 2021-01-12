Officials: Police trying to get man out of Wakefield apartment after alleged assault

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Wakefield are being urged to avoid a neighborhood near the community’s downtown section as police try to remove a man from a building following an alleged assault on Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation in the area of Richardson Avenue, according to Wakefield police.

Officers responding to a 911 call about a man allegedly assaulting a neighbor at a Richardson Avenue apartment building at 3 p.m. found the man had gone back into his apartment, police said. Officers have been trying to get the man to come out, according to police.

A Massachusetts State Police bomb squad is assisting Wakefield police and the building has been evacuated, police said. The police chief said rumors that officers were serving a warrant and that shots were fired are untrue.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

