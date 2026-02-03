NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Officials gave an update in the natural gas explosion that sent three firefighters to a hospital in Nashua, New Hampshire at a mental health facility Monday afternoon.

While speaking to media, fire investigators said they’re looking into the explosion being caused by falling ice that severed a natural gas line at the Greater Nashua Mental Health Center.

Employees reported hearing a loud “hissing” sound and the smell of gas, prompting a 9-1-1 call and firefighters to respond.

The building was evacuated before the explosion took place.

“It’s pretty extraordinary when you think about it, that that amount people evacuated the building,” Steve Buxton said, Nashua fire chief. “Most of them had removed themselves prior to the arrival of the firefighters… The explosion actually knocked the brick façade off of a good portion of the building.”

One firefighter has since been released from the hospital, while the other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

