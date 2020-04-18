Officials praise ‘teamwork’ in Mass. battle against coronavirus, caution more struggles ahead

BOSTON (WHDH) - State and military officials praised the “teamwork” of Massachusetts medical workers responding to the coronavirus pandemic, but said more work is necessary in the fight against the virus.

Gov. Charlie Baker toured the state’s largest field hospital, Boston Hope, on Saturday, as the former Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in the Seaport is now treating 90 patients.

“These field hospitals are crucial for reducing the strain on the Massachusetts health care system,” Baker said.

“What I saw here today is tremendous teamwork,” said Army General James McConville, praising state officials, health care workers and National Guardsmen.

Massachusetts is one of the top five states in residents tested per capita. Baker encouraged people to stay home and reduce stress on the health care system, saying the plan to fight the virus is different than other responses to disasters.

“When you go through something as horrific as the Marathon bombing seven years ago you could see the chaos it created, the heroism generated … but this is a very different kind of battle because so much of it is being fought against an invisible, insidious enemy that we’re still learning so much about,” Baker said.

