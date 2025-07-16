BOSTON (WHDH) - The tall ships have been sailing into Boston since the bicentennial 50 years ago and every seven or eight years since 1992.

“America, Massachusetts is where it all began, right? So, I love that we’re celebrating Norfolk,” Governor Maura Healey said. “Other ports are going to be involved. That’s great. That’s wonderful. But it started right here and we’re going to celebrate like no other place in the country!”

“Sail Boston 2025” has so far gotten commitments from 28 ships from 27 countries. That’s already bigger than in 2000, and organizers are still working to add more.

“This may be the largest maritime ever seen in New England,” said Dusty Rhodes, Sail Boston Executive Director.

While it’s all part of celebrating America’s 250th birthday, next summer will also see Boston hosting World Cup soccer, giving the city two big chances to show off its international character.

“From the Caribbean, to Cabo Verde. From Ireland to Italy. From Columbia to Indonesia. This is an extraordinary opportunity to celebrate and elevate Boston’s communities. Our diversity. Our roots,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Of course, Sail Boston will also bring millions of visitors to Boston and all the tourism dollars they spend boosting the local economy.

The tall ships are a crowd favorite here, but the city is also a favorite for those crews that have sailed here before.

“In ’92 many of the cadets we treated so well when they were here in ’92 or 2009 are now admirals and captains and attaches,” said Rhodes. “So, they say Boston. We’re going for Boston. We were treated really well when we went there last time.”

