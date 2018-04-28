LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) – Union Hospital in Lynn increased police presence Saturday following an attempted escape by a prisoner at the hospital.

A prisoner was receiving treatment around 7:40 a.m. Saturday when he was able to break off the bed railing he was handcuffed to.

The prisoner tried to run, but he was confronted by two officers. During the struggle, the prisoner tried to grab one of the officers’ guns.

The prisoner never got the officer’s gun, but a source gave 7News the message sent to hospital staff warning of the incident – it said things like run, hide, fight.

There was some confusion with the hospital that the prisoner was armed, according to police, but they said the prisoner never had the weapon.

No officers were injured and the prisoner, who was already facing charges related to home invasion, now faces even more charges.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)