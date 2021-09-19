EAST LYME, Conn. (AP) — State officials are investigating an incident in which a 19-year-old drowned at a state park.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the man was swimming at Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme Saturday evening when he went underwater for several minutes.

After CPR was administered and additional lifesaving efforts were performed by first responders, he was brought to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead.

The victim was a member of a group home and was pulled from the water by another member of the home, according to DEEP. Authorities were withholding his name pending notification of kin.

