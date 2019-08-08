Officials promise cleaner, safer Providence schools

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Improvements with Providence’s public schools, albeit mostly cosmetic, are already taking effect in the wake of a scathing independent report that found city schools among the worst in the nation.

Michael Borg, director of Public Property and Capital Improvement for the city, told the City Council on Wednesday that $20 million is being invested this summer to make repairs in the city’s schools. The projects include fixing roofs, boilers, ceilings and addressing fire code issues.

Mayor Jorge Elorza announced he’s calling on volunteers to help clean schools.

Also Wednesday, state Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green told the Board of Education she has asked the contractor hired to clean the city’s 41 schools to upgrade its level of service. She expects a fresh plan from the contractor by the end of this week.

