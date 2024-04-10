UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials provided an update Wednesday into the investigation into an incident involving a malfunctioning laptop at Whitin Intermediate School that left a student burned.

Superintendent Michael Baldassarre said Wednesday that all students in the district using ACER C734 Chromebooks returned their laptops to school so that the district can conduct a thorough safety evaluation of all the devices.

On Wednesday morning, ACER representatives, including the director of services and chief engineer, met with district administration to review the affected laptop using high-definition cameras. At this time, the cause of the malfunction remains under investigation.

All ACER C734 Chromebooks will remain in the possession of district administration until the investigation and safety evaluations conclude.

Previously scheduled MCAS testing at Uxbridge High School and the Taft Early Learning Center, as well as seventh-grade ELA MCAS testing at the Whitin Intermediate School proceeded today without disruption.

ACER will send the district 450 laptop devices that have the appropriate operating system so that MCAS assessments can resume for students in grades 4-6. The devices are expected to arrive on Monday, April 22. In addition, ACER will send representatives to Uxbridge that week to ensure the proper setup of the alternate devices.

State education regulations call for all MCAS testing to be complete by April 26. The district is working to reschedule ELA MCAS testing for grades 4-6 to meet the state deadline. More information regarding scheduling will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)