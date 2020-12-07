Officials push Baker to bring back restrictions, business leaders demand stores stay open

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker is coming under increasing criticism from health and public officials calling for a return to business restrictions as coronavirus cases skyrocket, but business leaders say a rollback will lead to more economic problems.

Over the weekend, Dr. Ashish Jha of the Brown University School of Public Heath slammed Baker on Twitter.

“I defended Charlie Baker against critics, but over the past 6 weeks, I’ve gone from uncomfortable to aghast a lack of action … it’s incomprehensible,” Jha tweeted.

Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone says the Governor has a tough job but he says he and other mayors feel the Governor needs to rollback of the state’s reopening plan now.

“I’m frustrated, I’m concerned , I’m afraid,” Curtatone said, adding any closures need to happen state-wide. “We can’t do it on our own ,,, and it must be supported by financial resources directly to those businesses and employees that would be impacted.”

At a press conference Monday, Baker said he’s heard from angry local leaders.

“I talked to several mayors over the weekend who are frustrated with me and frustrated generally,” Baker said.

But state business leaders said closures would further hurt employers and employees.