NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are urging Newton residents to take caution after five break-ins have been reported in the past month — with all the victims of Asian descent.

All five of the break-ins have happened on the weekend and during the day with no one home, and residents have reported jewelry, cash and handbags stolen. Surveillance video shows a man peeking through windows of a house that was later broken into, and police said the man has been seen near other break-in sites.

Scott Chin, whose house was broken into, said the break-in added to an already stressful time.

“We lost my parents to Covid last year so we were dealing with that and we had a lot of jewelry that my mom passed down and all that was taken … a lot of sentimental value right there,” Chin said.

“This is very unsettling to all of us, and especially our Asian community, after such a difficult year and a half,” said Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

