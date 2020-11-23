Officials: Re-numbering highway exit signs to begin in Bourne Dec. 13

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - State officials will start re-numbering highway exits based on mile posts in Bourne on Dec. 13.

The Department of Transportation will begin using milepost-based exit numbers instead of sequential numbers starting on Route 6 eastbound. The installation will take one week, officials said.

All highway exits will be re-numbered by summer 2021. Work will generally be done at night, officials said.

