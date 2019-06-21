Officials recover body following search of Charles River

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials recovered the body of a man after searching the Charles River.

Divers responded to the Longfellow Bridge at 5:50 p.m. after a report from a passing motorist who saw the body in the water, according to state police

Just under 10 minutes later, Massachusetts State Police marine unit pulled the body out of the water.

He was declared dead at the scene.

The man’s identity is known to police however, they are not releasing it at this time.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause and manner of the man’s death.

