LEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators have located and recovered human remains presumed to be of 42-year-old Meghan Marohn, who was reported missing on March 29.

Officials said a person discovered the remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee on Thursday evening. Lee Police and the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, along with several other units from the DA’s office and State Police, responded to the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the remains to make a positive identification.

Investigators are still actively canvassing the area and officials said the evidence collected thus far indicated a high likelihood that the remains are that of Marohn.

Marohn’s family reported her missing on March 29 and Lee Police located her vehicle unattended at Longcope Park later that day. Lee Police and various units including Massachusetts State Police K9 coordinated continuous searches for Marohn since then.

Lee Police, the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, and Bethlehem, N.Y. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Marohn’s disappearance. That investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)