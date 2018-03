CAMBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) — The Cambridge Fire Department has recovered a person after searching the Charles River.

Update on the Charles River search at the Masss. Av. Bridge: person has been recovered. @CambridgeMAFire and @BostonFire units will be making up. @MassStatePolice will take control of scene. — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) March 24, 2018

Divers responded to the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge Saturday morning after a report of someone jumping over board.

Response to the Charles River at the Mass. Ave. Bridge at 7:34 am for a report of a person in the water. BFD Dive Team activated. @CambridgeMAFire @MassStatePolice on scene. pic.twitter.com/lrZhjyfb2x — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 24, 2018

Massachusetts State Police is taking over the investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

