WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials have released the autopsy results for a man who was found dead inside a cemetery in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire last week.

Officers responding to a report of a man lying on the ground in Pine Hill Cemetery around 7:30 a.m. on July 27 discovered William Murray, 52, of Meredith, dead, according to a joint press release from Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan A. Noyes and Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean Rondeau.

An autopsy determined that Murray’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

The manner of his death is pending further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call N.H. State Police Sgt. Kelly Healey at 603-MCU-TIPS (603-628-8477).

