BOSTON (WHDH) – Officials have released the cause of a massive water main break that flooded several Boston streets early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a 30-inch water main break at Myrtle and Hancock streets in Beacon Hill around 12:30 a.m. found water rushing down toward Cambridge Street after a Boston Water and Sewer Commission says a contractor broke a gate valve.

The water main was shut down as firefighters went door-to-door checking on the residents to make sure they were all safe.

There were no evacuations and no injuries reported, Boston Deputy Fire Chief James Greene said.

Boston Inspectional Services is investigating water damage to the buildings while BWSC works to fix the broken water main.

Ashley Ott says her basement took on quite a bit of water due to the main break.

“There was enough force to knock over a lot of our stored materials and a lot of the stuff knocked to the floor is completely soaked and damaged,” she said.

Many more apartments took on up to two feet of water.

“My husband tried to stop the water from coming in our doorway,” said Florence Farrow. “You couldn’t stop it, it was just gushing and gushing so we moved as much furniture away from the water that we could.”

Water service is not affected on Hancock Street, according to BWSC, but drivers are advised to avoid the area until repairs to the sidewalk and roadway are completed.

Eversource and National Grid also responded to the scene.

No additional information has been released.

