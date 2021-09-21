BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials have released the cause of a massive water main break that flooded several Boston streets early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a 30-inch water main break at Myrtle and Hancock streets in Beacon Hill around 12:30 a.m. found water rushing down toward Cambridge Street after a Boston Water and Sewer Commission says a contractor broke a gate valve.

The water main was shut down as firefighters went door-to-door checking on the residents to make sure they were all safe.

There were no evacuations and no injuries reported, Boston Deputy Fire Chief James Greene said.

Boston Inspectional Services is investigating water damage to the buildings while BWSC works to fix the broken water main.

Ashley Ott says her basement took on quite a bit of water due to the main break.

“There was enough force to knock over a lot of our stored materials and a lot of the stuff knocked to the floor is completely soaked and damaged,” she said.

Water service is not affected on Hancock Street, according to BWSC, but drivers are advised to avoid the area until repairs to the sidewalk and roadway are completed.

Eversource and National Grid also responded to the scene.

No additional information has been released.

A BWSC contractor while working on Myrtle and Hancock Streets broke a gate valve this morning at 12:30. Hancock Street closed until repairs to sidewalk and street are completed. Water service is not affected on Hancock Street. Updates to follow. — BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) September 21, 2021

Traffic Advisory: Commuters are advised to avoid Hancock Street in Beacon Hill due to an overnight water main break — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 21, 2021

The utilities companies ⁦⁦@EversourceMA⁩ ⁦@nationalgridus⁩ are on scene. ⁦ The water has comprised parts of Myrtle & Hancock st , ⁦@BostonPWD⁩ to assess the damages to the streets. There are partial street closures in the area, ⁦⁦@bostonpolice⁩ . pic.twitter.com/JyO7QGaChl — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 21, 2021

Deputy Chief James Greene briefs the media on the water main break .There were no evacuation needed, no injuries to report . ⁦@ISDBoston⁩ building, electrical ,plumbing investigating any water damage to the buildings . ⁦@BOSTON_WATER⁩ is fixing the main. ⁦ pic.twitter.com/XDxg33kSKj — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 21, 2021

The main has been shut down by ⁦@BOSTON_WATER⁩ .Companies are going door to door checking on the residents to make sure they are all safe. pic.twitter.com/9ilPd0J0yR — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 21, 2021

Companies responded to a 30 inch water main break at Myrtle Stand Hancock St Beacon Hill. The water flooded Hancock St to Cambridge St . pic.twitter.com/YQlogtGKgF — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 21, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)