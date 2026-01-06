SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Leah Foley Tuesday released transcripts of videos recorded by the Brown University shooter that were recovered from the Salem, New Hampshire storage facility where he was found dead on December 18.

Investigators executed a federal search warrant at the storage facility which was used by Claudio Neves Valente, the Portuguese national responsible for the murders of two students at Brown University, Ella Cook and Mukhammad-Aziz Umurzokov, and the murder of Massachusetts Institue of Technology professor Nuno Loureiro at his home in Brookline days later.

During that search, Foley said the FBI recovered an electronic device containing a series of short videos made by Neves Valente after the shootings.

The Department of Justice released the transcripts of the videos Tuesday, which have been translated from Portuguese to English.

In the videos, Neves Valente admited he had been planning the Brown University shooting for a long time, saying, “The time for the final conclusions has arrived.” He continues, “I’ve been here, I’ve been without caring for a very long time now. To say that I was extraordinarily satisfied, no, but I also don’t regret what I did.”

Authorities say Neves Valente walked into a building on Brown’s campus in December and opened fire on students who were studying for finals. Two were killed and nine others were injured.

A teaching assistant who was in that lecture hall recalls hearing gunshots and screaming in the hallway.

“The desk is probably a length of around 10 feet or so and we all just hid behind it as best as we could there wasn’t too much space but at the end of the day we just all wanted to survive,” the teaching assistant said.

In one of the videos, Neves Valente addresses that, saying, “There is an emergency exit on the lower right side. They, all those people that were hiding under the table, whatever the Hell, they could have perfectly left through there.”

He continued, “I never wanted to do it in an auditorium, I wanted to do it in a regular room. And I had plenty of opportunities, especially this semester. I had plenty of opportunities, but I always chickened out.”

Although Neves Valente stated that Brown University was his intended target, Foley said a preliminary review of the evidence suggests he did not give a motive.

In the videos he also said, “I have no love, I have no hatred towards America. I also have no hatred at all. This was an issue of opportunity.”

Foley said the department is still investigating the attacks, and authorities do not believe there is any threat to the public associated with the shootings.

